Calvaneso's Ultimate Restaurant Group to reopen the Marlboro in Sanborn

Tecla Rustic & Bar will reopen as the Marlboro Kitchen and Bar in Sanborn.

SANBORN, N.Y. — Longtime restaurateur Steve Calvaneso is partnering on a new venture that takes him into Niagara County for the first time.

Calvaneso is partnering with Austin Scaccia to open the Marlboro Kitchen and Bar at 5894 Ward Road in Sanborn, where Tecla Rustic Bistro & Bar closed this summer after two years in operation.

It’s a return in name only for the Marlboro, which operated at the site for decades until a fire in 2014. A rebuild followed, along with a three-year run by G-Mac’s, then two years by Tecla. The building went on the market this summer for $799,000.

Now, Scaccia says, he and Calvaneso are planning a new, casual concept after signing a contract this weekend to buy the building from owner Matt Robins.