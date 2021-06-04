Calspan makes acquisition in aerospace and defense sector

The company has operations in Ronkonkoma on Long Island, as well as in Hampton, Va.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The parent company of Calspan Corp. has made an acquisition in the aerospace and defense sector.

Calspan Technology Holding Corp. completed the purchase of ACEnT Laboratories on March 31. The company has operations in Ronkonkoma on Long Island, as well as in Hampton, Va.

ACEnT has partnerships with the federal government in which it provides specialized expertise and hypersonic ground and flight test systems. Calspan said ACEnT will be part of a newly formed Advanced Solutions business unit within Calspan Systems Corp.