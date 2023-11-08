Advocates call for more rural funding to address addiction and homelessness in rural communities

Save The Michaels says they've seen a significant increase in people utilizing their drop-in center in the city of Lockport, but funding is lacking.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Save the Michaels of the World says that they're seeing a significant increase in the number of people utilizing their drop-in center on Main St. in Lockport.

"In a month, we could see 300 to 400 visits," said Kim Hubert, community outreach director at Save the Michaels recovery center in Lockport.

The drop-in center is a place where at-risk unsheltered people can go during the day. Currently the center is only open five days a week.

"The drop in center in a sense is almost it's a safe space," Hubert says.

There is only one dedicated shelter in the city of Lockport, with space for 18 beds.

The Save the Michaels drop-in center is one of two in the entirety of Niagara County, the other being in Niagara Falls. There is no drop-in center in Orleans County, and the Lockport center has encountered people from Orleans at their facility.

"I thought our numbers would go down in the summer," Hubert said. "They actually increased slightly, so to me, that's a little bit scary."

Avi Israel, founder of Save the Michaels, says the state needs to start funding drop-in centers in rural communities.

"I see people ignoring situation," Israel said. "I'm talking about New York State Government in particular, that ignores the rural areas where we have the same situations as as big cities"

All of the services provided at the Save the Michaels drop-in center are provided by private donations.

While Save the Michaels has received state funding previously, they haven't for the specific drop-in service they offer.

"If it wasn't for our place over here, there would be people roaming the street," Israel said. "With no place to eat, no place to get any kind of food, no place to sit, and get away from the heat or from the cold weather."

Currently, the NYS Office of Addiction Services and Support (OASAS) does not fund drop-in centers.

In a statement to WGRZ, the agency said:

"OASAS funds Save the Michaels Recovery Center. OASAS does not currently fund a ‘drop-in center’ model. Recovery Centers, including the one operated by Save the Michaels recently received additional financial support through Opioid Settlement Funds."

Regarding the need for the drop-in center, Israel feels it's his responsibility to step in where the state isn't.

"Every time I reach out to OASAS, I'm told that it's a society issue that it's not our job to do that," Israel said. "Yes, it is your job."

Israel says he's had similar experiences with the Office of Mental Health in terms of trying to get more resources to rural communities.

"Just tell me who is who in New York State is going to help the people that have no place to go to?" Israel said. "Who in New York State, just tell me who?"

2 On Your Side reached out to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office for a comment on this story, her office sent a statement saying:

"As one of the millions of Americans who lost a loved one to overdose, Governor Hochul is committed to aggressively tackling the opioid crisis and has invested a historic $2.8 billion in addiction services since taking office. Governor Hochul will continue making smart, responsible investments to address the extraordinary scale of this crisis and deliver support to those who need it."

OASAS's funding for 2023/2024 increased to a record high $2.8B. $12.1M will be dedicated to outreach, engagement and connections to care programs.

$17M will be available for establishing 39 outpatient programs.