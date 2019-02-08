DANSVILLE, N.Y. — Memorial services will be held Friday afternoon for one of the victims in a deadly crash in the Southern Tier.

Justin Carpenter, 14, was one of four teens who died in the accident on July 27th.

His calling hours will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Foursquare Church in Dansville, and funeral services will follow.

Calling hours for Kyrstin Wolfanger, 14, were held on Thursday evening.

The driver, 16-year-old Rebecca Earner, and passenger Ambra Eddleton, 16, were also pronounced dead at the scene.

Kelsi Bird, 16, was a front-seat passenger. She survived the crash because she was the only one wearing a seat belt. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with multiple non-life threatening injuries.

