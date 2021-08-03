Calling all artists: Taste of Buffalo hosting 13th annual poster art contest

Those 13-years-old and older can submit their original designs now through April 16.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the Taste of Buffalo set to return to Niagara Square this summer, organizers are inviting local artists to submit their best designs for the 13th annual Taste of Buffalo Poster Art Contest.

The contest invites artists to capture the essence of the annual summer festival through original works of art. Those 13-years-old and older can submit their original designs now through April 16.

A winner will be selected from two categories, children 13-17 years old and adults 18 years old and older. The winners of each category will be awarded a cash prize of $500.

Organizers say a grand prize winner will then be picked from the two finalists. The winner will receive an additional $500 prize, and their artwork will be used as the official 2021 Taste of Buffalo poster and be used for other marketing materials.

According to Tops, winners of the contest will be announced on or around April 26.

“Buffalo is made up of so many talented artists and we love that the Taste of Buffalo is another way to highlight that creativity. We encourage artists from all over Western New York to submit their best creative work,” said Amber Hartman, chair, 2021 Taste of Buffalo.