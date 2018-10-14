CLARENCE, N.Y. - The Great Pumpkin farm held its annual “World Pumpkin Pie eating contest,” Sunday. The farm invited twelve contestants to eat as much pie as they could in just ten minutes for the grand prize of $1,000.

Last year, Molly Schuyler took home the first place prize. The California native returned to Western New York to defend her title for the fifth consecutive year.

“Took a redeye flight, got no sleep, and came and ate pie,” said Schuyler.

She also had a broken tooth, but when the competition started Schuyler showed no sign of pain as the crowd chanted her name.

Contestants were not allowed to pick the pie up, forcing them to put the plates directly to their mouths.

Schuyler competed among other title-holding competitors but defended her title, beating the second place winner by ten pieces of pie.

Schuyler finished with forty-four slices. That's nearly six complete pies.

Although she doesn't prepare for competitions, her only advice is 'don't choke.'

And Schulyer plans on returning next year to defend her title for a sixth consecutive win and to possibly beat her record.

