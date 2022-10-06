Cabela's to host hiring event at Cheektowaga store on October 12 & 13

The Western New York location is looking for 25 people to work in several different retail departments.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's are hiring 3,500 people ahead of the holiday season, and that includes some positions in Western New York.

A hiring event is being held Wednesday, October 12 and Thursday, October 13 at the location on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga. It runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Locally, Cabela's is looking to fill at least 25 positions across several different retail departments.