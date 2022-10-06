x
Cabela's to host hiring event at Cheektowaga store on October 12 & 13

The Western New York location is looking for 25 people to work in several different retail departments.
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's are hiring 3,500 people ahead of the holiday season, and that includes some positions in Western New York.

A hiring event is being held Wednesday, October 12 and Thursday, October 13 at the location on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga. It runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Locally, Cabela's is looking to fill at least 25 positions across several different retail departments. 

Cabela's is looking for seasonal, part-time, and full-time team members. The company says benefits include merchandise discounts of up to 50 percent off, competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay, and health, dental, and life insurance programs for eligible team members.

    

