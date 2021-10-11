Cabela’s looking to hire over 80 workers at Cheektowaga location

Those interested in applying are encouraged to do so online ahead of the two-day hiring event; however, walk-ins are welcome.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Looking for a job? Cabela's is hiring.

Across the U.S., Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's plan on hiring 7,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time employees ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Here in Western New York, the Cabela's location in Cheektowaga is looking to hire 81 people to fill positions in several retail departments during its "National Hiring Day" event. The hiring event will take place on two days, Wednesday, Oct. 13 and Thursday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2003 Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga.