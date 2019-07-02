BUFFALO, N.Y. — A California-based company that wants to bring a cannabis campus to Buffalo's waterfront is talking more about the project.

It's trying to dispel misconceptions about the marijuana industry and is also giving a glimpse into how the massive project would look.

The project would be built in an empty field off Tifft Street on Buffalo's Waterfront and cost $200 million dollars. Flora-California Prime would make marijuana and distribute the drug statewide.

And, also be a leader in marijuana research which would involve Roswell Park.

The project would create between 500 and 1,000 jobs.

"There is the potential for really high paying jobs here so we're talking about cultivators, we're talking about master growers we're talking about lab technicians," said Imani Dawson, a spokesperson for Flora, "even before you build something you have to have a vision."

That vision is illustrated in a new video released online by Flora California Prime.

Flora's co-founder Brad Termini is the son of prominent Buffalo developer Rocco Termini.

The video takes you through the history of the manufacturing at the site and reveals a picture of just how big the campus would be with multiple outdoor grow operations.

"We've invited people to ask us questions to learn about it," Dawson said.

Before they build it, though, the state would have to legalize recreational marijuana. State lawmakers are working on it, but it might be months before they pass a bill.

"You can kind of feel a sea change, we feel like this legalization is imminent," Dawson said.

The company says it hopes to dispel whatever misconceptions there may be about the marijuana industry.

"We're really dealing with an industry that is brand new on the heels of eight decades of prohibition, so there is a lot of information out there about cannabis and not all of it is correct. I think it's also an opportunity to really showcase what Flora Buffalo can be for the City of Buffalo," Dawson said.

And, 2 On Your Side has been told by the company there will be a series of town halls for people to ask questions about the project, with the first town hall in about two weeks, on February 20. A time and location hasn't been set.