LEWISTON, NY – Life is all about opportunities and every one of us seeks them.

The co-owner of a small, Niagara County contracting firm called Two Guys Construction often seeks opportunities to help others.

Brian Markovich believes the world, as wonderful; a place as it can be, is often filled with too much negativity. He also believes the best way to combat that, is to find small ways to assist others.

“It makes me feel good,” Markovitch told WGRZ-TV.

His efforts are sometimes prompted by unique events, such as the recent spate of bear sightings in the Northern Erie and Niagara Counties. Markovitch seized upon the buzz surrounding this, as another opportunity to help someone in need.

He has created an “I Survived the Black Bear Sightings of North Tonawanda” T-Shirt which is now being offered for sale on the Two Guys Construction Facebook page.

The proceeds from the tee shirt sales will benefit Stella Usiak, a teenager from North Tonawanda battling leukemia.

It’s not the first time.

Last month, in honor of Flag Day, Markovich and his business partner Keith Dolling handed out and installed 200 new American flags for free, an offshoot of an existing practice of giving away a free flag with each job they were hired to do.

And, if they found when delivering the flags that a rope or a pole needed repair, they did that too.

Two Guys Construction has also mowed lawns for elderly or disabled persons, and replaced a bike for a young woman after hers had been stolen.

“If I can make someone’s day. Why not?” Markovich said.



