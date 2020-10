“We were intrigued by the building and by the possibility of doing something there,” he said. “It’s in great condition.”

NEWFANE, N.Y. — As it continues to reorganize through bankruptcy, Eastern Niagara Hospital has found a buyer for its shuttered Newfane hospital site.

Pending approvals from the bankruptcy court on Oct. 26, Costello Holdings will pay $1 million for the hospital, with plans that could include senior housing or assisted living, according to Matt Martin, Costello CEO.