'Buy Black Buffalo Week' underway now through December 11

The campaign is a new initiative to encourage city residents and visitors to shop at Black-owned businesses throughout the holiday season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new initiative is underway aimed at encouraging shoppers to check out Black-owned businesses for all of their holiday gift needs.

Mayor Byron Brown gathered with supporters and business owners Friday, December 4 to kick off 'Buy Black Buffalo Week'.

Officials hope the campaign, which runs through December 11, will give a boost to black businesses the city says has taken disproportionate hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For the next eight days, I invite residents and visitors to experience some of Buffalo's best retail, professional services, restaurants and cultural spaces owned by Black entrepreneurs", said Mayor Brown. "A number of stores will be offering specials and promotions in celebration of Buy Black Buffalo Week and we encourage you to support these businesses by visiting in person, calling for professional services or ordering online."