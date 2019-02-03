BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owner of Mandella Market had every indication that Tim Hortons would be located inside his store on Broadway and Jefferson on the east side of Buffalo. Ahmed Saleh said he spent $2 million to build the store which includes a gas station, convenience market with a layout inside for a Tim Hortons.

There is even a drive-through window in the driveway to accommodate more than 20 cars.

"I did the whole drive-through. I hired the architect who built Tim Hortons and three months ago they say they have a priority with this place, they coming," and two weeks ago he was told by his broker that the company decided not to open a location at Broadway and Jefferson.

Saleh wants to know why Tim Hortons won't open up at his location. He worked through his broker, but no franchise agreement was ever signed.

Customers are constantly asking why the popular coffee shop is coming.

Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen is also concerned. "I'm concerned about the real reason that Tim Hortons after the building is built to the specifications of Tim Hortons has now said no. I want to hear from Tim Hortons why Jefferson Avenue is not a good fit when they already had a building that went up for millions of dollars in that neighborhood. I'm disappointed, the community is disappointed."

Tim Hortons is moving forward with plans to locate not far away at Michigan and William in the city of Buffalo. Pridgen said residents there don't want a drive-through.

There are very few if any Tim Hortons on the east side of Buffalo.

On Tuesday, Pridgen plans to address this on the Council floor. "We are sending a letter to Tim Hortons representatives to ask why they would not come to this portion of the city of Buffalo, especially after they had a building that was built to the specifications of Tim Hortons.