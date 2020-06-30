Businesses looking to hire workers immediately in Western New York

The New York State Department of Labor says there are currently more than 8,400 jobs available on the Jobs Express website.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Western New York continues to slowly reopen after being shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, the New York State Department of Labor announced Tuesday that several businesses are looking for workers.

Businesses are looking to hire workers immediately in a number of different fields. The New York State Department of Labor says there are currently more than 8,400 jobs available on the Jobs Express website.

At this time the businesses listing the most jobs in Western New York on the Jobs Express website are Catholic Health with 465 jobs, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center with 154 jobs, Home Depot with 124 jobs and the University at Buffalo with 116 jobs.

“The COVID-19 pandemic showed all of us what it means to be ‘NY Tough,’ and just as everyday New Yorkers stepped up to bend the curve of this deadly virus, the DOL is redoubling our efforts to help jumpstart the Empire State’s economy,” said Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon in a statement. “We have moved heaven and earth to get unemployed New Yorkers their money — paying twelve years’ of benefits in a matter of months. Now that businesses are opening back up, we want to help connect every job seeker in New York with the right job opportunity, including by sending over one million proactive recruitment emails. I encourage both businesses in need of workers and New Yorkers in need of a job to take advantage of our Jobs Express website.”