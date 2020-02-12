Business Next: WNY loses another person every 2 hours and 41 minutes

The population of the eight-county region declined by 30,174 between April 1, 2010, and July 1, 2019, the latest span covered by the Census Bureau’s estimates.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York’s population takes a hit every two and a half hours. Or, to be more precise, every two hours, 41 minutes and 13 seconds.

That’s the current rate of regional decline, based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s estimates of demographic activity between 2010 and 2019. Business First used those federal figures to generate local population clocks.

The population of the eight-county region declined by 30,174 between April 1, 2010, and July 1, 2019, the latest span covered by the Census Bureau’s estimates. (Official local counts from the 2020 federal census are unlikely to be released until next year.)