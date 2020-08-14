Business Next: Is Buffalo an Eastern or Midwestern city? A new report opts for the latter

The demographic, economic, geographic and historic parallels between Buffalo and Midwestern cities such as Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit and Milwaukee are too obvious

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo thinks of itself as an Eastern city, but a case could be made that it actually has much more in common with the Midwest.

The entrance to the latter region is 120 miles southwest of Niagara Square, at the point where Interstate 90 crosses from Pennsylvania into Ohio. But the demographic, economic, geographic and historic parallels between Buffalo and Midwestern cities such as Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit and Milwaukee are too obvious to ignore.

So John Austin and Alexander Hitch have chosen to acknowledge the similarities in their new Chicago Council on Global Affairs report, “A Vital Midwest: The Path to a New Prosperity.”