Downed power lines sparked two fires at the State Park Sunday evening.

CASTILE, N.Y. — Firefighters responded to Letchworth State Park for bushfires Sunday evening.

The New York State Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation reported that two fires started around 5:30 o.n. near St. Helena trail and Main Park Road.

Fire companies at the scene determined that downed power lines sparked two separate fires.

The fire was under control in three hours. During that time it burned about eight acres.

NYSEG was in the park on Monday to restore power.