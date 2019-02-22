LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A woman faces vehicle and traffic charges after hitting a school bus head-on Friday morning.

The bus was carrying children to school.

State Police say the Ridge Road Express bus was heading to a Starpoint Central school when it was struck on Tonawanda Creek Rd. shortly before 8:30.

None of the ten children and two adults on the bus were hurt. The female driver that hit the bus was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

She told troopers she crossed into the on-coming lane due to the sun's glare in her eyes.