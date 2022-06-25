Bus full of food donations from Rochester delivered in East Buffalo

Mark Talley, the son of one of the Tops victims, Geraldine Talley, called it a show of love for the community following the May 14 mass shooting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A group traveled from Rochester to East Buffalo to deliver a bus full of food donations on Saturday.

Members of the group Uniting and Healing through Hope of Monroe County delivered non-perishable food and personal care items in support of families that have been impacted by the Tops Market mass shooting that happened on May 14 on Jefferson Avenue.

Ten people were killed in the shooting and three more were wounded.

"It just shows how strong we are here on the East Side of Buffalo," he said. "We definitely tried, although it was a tragic event on the 14th, we all tried to just pull together and show this community love, to see if we can bring back the community, the East Side of Buffalo, even stronger than it was before."