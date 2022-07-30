Burning Books celebrates start of expansion project with block party

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People gathered on Saturday for the groundbreaking of a brand new expansion at Burning Books book store.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held in the afternoon on Connecticut Street. The book store also welcomed folks for an open house and a block party.
Owners Theresa and James Pickering say they outgrew the original space.
"We love this community. We love being next to the other businesses on this street and the people that live in this neighborhood. And this is actually really important to us that we were able to stay here and so when we were able to buy the building next door last year it was really exciting for us," Theresa said.
Demolition work on the addition has started. They say this is phase one of four for the new space.