ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A large fire, whose smoke could be seen for miles Wednesday afternoon, has left a 33-year-old man in critical condition.

Orchard Park Police say the incident was first reported as a car fire at a business on North Benzing Rd. and that a victim there was on fire. When officers arrived, they found the man already being treated by paramedics for burns. He was rushed to ECMC where he remains in critical condition.

Orchard Park detectives say while the fire remains under investigation, they believe it was caused by an acetylene torch. In addition to numerous volunteer fire companies, Erie County's Hazmat team and the NYS Department of Conservation responded to the scene.

The building is considered a total loss.