Burke Homes to build 156-unit apartment complex next to Cloverbank Country Club

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Burke Homes LLC plans to expand its residential holdings in the Town of Hamburg with the development of a 156-unit apartment complex that will neighbor Cloverbank Country Club.

The Eagle Ridge Apartment complex, a $35 million project under review by the Town of Hamburg, will be built on a vacant 22-acre parcel along Southwestern Boulevard and Rogers Road and just off the country club’s driving range.

“The range will be the apartments' backyard,” said David Burke, president of Burke Homes. His company, Dato Development LLC, is developing the project. for Burke Homes.