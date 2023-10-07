Burham was scheduled for recreation time prior to escape from Warren County Prison

A spokesperson for Warren County told 2 On Your Side that Michael Burham was scheduled to be in the recreation area around 11p.m. on July 6, just prior to his escape

WARREN, Pa. — Warren County is providing additional details regarding Michael Burham's escape from the county prison.

One of the main questions 2 On Your Side had the day after Burham escaped from the Warren County Prison was about him being in the recreational/exercise area of the prison after 11 P.M.

During a press conference Friday, Warren Police Department deferred the questions to the facility management itself and didn't have any details.

Cecile Stelter, a spokesperson for Warren County during this situation, confirmed to 2 On Your Side that Burham was in the recreation area Thursday night to fulfill his exercise requirement.

According to Pennsylvania state law, prisons and jails are required to provide inmates with;

(1) at least two hours of daily physical exercise in the open, weather permitting, and, upon such days on which the weather is inclement, with two hours of daily physical exercise inside of the correctional institution.

(2) The physical exercise must be safe and practical, and the judges of several courts are to be the judges thereof.

(3) Inmates in segregation or disciplinary status shall receive a minimum of at least one hour of daily exercise five days per week.

It is still unknown, however, how Burham was able to collect enough bedsheets to create a makeshift rope and descend from the rooftop of the jail during his escape.

The Warren Police Department continues the investigation into the escape itself while the Pennsylvania State Police have taken over the search for Burham.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col .George Bivens suggested that Burham may be getting assistance to evade recapture.

"We do believe that he is getting some assistance from where or what that type of assistance is I'm not prepared to comment on," Bivens said. "But as I've previously indicated, we are investigating that and we're prepared to prosecute anyone who does offer him assistance."

Police are asking the community in Warren County for any security camera or ring doorbell footage that might have clues to Burham's whereabouts.