Burchfield Penny executive director leaving for new post in Wisconsin

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Board of Trustees of the Burchfield Penney Arts Center, located on the campus of Buffalo State College, announced its executive director is resigning to take a new post.

Dennis Kois will be stepping down effective March 5 to become executive director of the Yerkes Future Foundation in Wisconsin.

"Dennis's leadership has transformed and strengthened so many aspects of the Center. Wherever you look-- from our fundraising successes and visionary major projects underway to ensuring our organizational structure, diversity efforts, and outreach to families are top-notch, you can see the impacts of his leadership and positivity,” said Burchfield Penney board chair Shelley Drake, who is also the Western New York regional president of M&T Bank.

Deputy Director Scott Propeack has been named interim director for the museum.