Burchfield Penny executive director leaving for new post in Wisconsin

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Board of Trustees of the Burchfield Penney Arts Center, located on the campus of Buffalo State College, announced its executive director is resigning to take a new post.
Dennis Kois will be stepping down effective March 5 to become executive director of the Yerkes Future Foundation in Wisconsin.
"Dennis's leadership has transformed and strengthened so many aspects of the Center. Wherever you look-- from our fundraising successes and visionary major projects underway to ensuring our organizational structure, diversity efforts, and outreach to families are top-notch, you can see the impacts of his leadership and positivity,” said Burchfield Penney board chair Shelley Drake, who is also the Western New York regional president of M&T Bank.
Deputy Director Scott Propeack has been named interim director for the museum.
“While we’re truly sorry to see him depart sooner than we'd wished, please join me in thanking him for his leadership and the many changes and positive culture he's put in place--which will benefit the Center for many years to come," added Drake.