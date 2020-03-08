Burchfield Penny Art Center to re-open this week

The museum announced Monday they will re-open for members only on August 7 – August 9 and will re-open to the general public August 14 – August 16.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After being closed for the past five months, the Burchfield Penny Art Center will re-open this weekend.

“Thanks to careful preparation, we can reopen assured that the museum is a safe, contactless experience,” Burchfield Penney executive director Dennis Kois said.



Museum hours have been adjusted to allow proper cleaning and sanitizing.