Burchfield Penny Art Center to re-open this week

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After being closed for the past five months, the Burchfield Penny Art Center will re-open this weekend.
The museum announced Monday they will re-open for members only on August 7 – August 9 and will re-open to the general public August 14 – August 16.
“Thanks to careful preparation, we can reopen assured that the museum is a safe, contactless experience,” Burchfield Penney executive director Dennis Kois said.
Museum hours have been adjusted to allow proper cleaning and sanitizing.
The museum will be open to the general public 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., and they will have early entry hours reserved for those at increased risk, including seniors, as well as members and first responders from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Admission to the museum will be free and all visitors will be required to wear masks.