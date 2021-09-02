Burchfield Penney Art Center to reopen Thursday

“Our priorities remain the same-- keeping our staff and visitors healthy, and fulfilling our mission,” says Burchfield Penney executive director Dennis Kois.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a two month hiatus from allowing the public through its doors, the Burchfield Penney Art Center at SUNY Buffalo State College will reopen this Thursday.

“Our priorities remain the same-- keeping our staff and visitors healthy, and fulfilling our mission,” says Burchfield Penney executive director Dennis Kois.

The museum plans to continue its health and safety policies, including mandatory masking, social distancing and having an hour just for members and people who are high risk.

“Our decision to reopen again is based on the most recent Erie County data reporting declining COVID-19 new cases and hospitalization rates, and significant signs of progress statewide. We will continue to monitor state and CDC guidelines daily and respond accordingly," added Kois.

The museum will cap visitors at 225 people, which is 25 percent of the gallery's capacity. The museum has also installed hand sanitizer stations and sanitizes high touch surfaces. People will have to walk in one direction through the museum.

Everyone is required to bring and wear their own masks, except for infants under 2-years-old.

Museum hours are as follows: