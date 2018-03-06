For the first time, 16 parents who say they have lost a son to college hazing — including the parents of Amherst teen Nolan Burch — are speaking out together in an exclusive group interview.

The parents will be featured in an episode of the NBC's "Dateline" set to air at 7 p.m. Sunday right here on Channel 2.

In the episode titled, "The College Fraternity Crisis," NBC's Andrea Canning reports on cases of alleged hazing at schools and fraternities across the country.

Nolan died in 2014, the victim of acute alcohol poisoning. He drank a whole bottle of alcohol in a fraternity hazing incident, at West Virginia University.

His family filed a lawsuit in 2015, and the case was settled in January in Morgantown, West Virginia.

