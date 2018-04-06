BUFFALO, NY — NBC's Dateline focused on the case of Amherst teenager Nolan Burch, who died from alcohol poisoning during a 2014 fraternity hazing incident at West Virginia University.

In the episode titled, "The College Fraternity Crisis," NBC's Andrea Canning reports on cases of alleged hazing at schools and fraternities across the country.

Nolan's parents, who just settled a lawsuit, released a surveillance video of the incident that was included in the story.

Dateline reports that West Virginia University is now listing violations at fraternities online for parents to review. They are also pushing new rules for fraternities, including safety education.

