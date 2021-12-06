Bunks Across America Day puts focus on children's needs, development

Sleep in Heavenly Peace president Jerry Sheldon says there might be as many as 10,000 children who need beds. They get about 75 requests a month.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Around the country Saturday, it was Bunks Across America Day.

It's an event the not-for-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace participated in, and the goal here in Buffalo was to build 50 new beds and deliver another 50 beds to families here in the Queen City.

"There are children in our community who may have housing, but they don't have a bed," according to Sleep in Heavenly Peace president Jerry Sheldon. "They are sleeping on a couch, they are sleeping in mom and dad's bed, they are sleeping on the floor.

"For children in their development, they need nutrition, and they need decent sleep."