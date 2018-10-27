HAMBURG, N.Y. — Conor Long helped plan the first Bulldog Dash 5K, and this year's event his life was remembered.

The 3rd Annual Bulldog Dash 5K took place Saturday morning at Hamburg High School. The race benefits the Hamburg High School Health Sciences Academy, the Hamburg Bulldogs Booster Club, and UNYTS.

Long, 20, lost his life while hiking in Zoar Valley this past July. He was the president of the Health Sciences Academy. Organizers of the 5K said they wanted to remember him for his kindness and generosity.

