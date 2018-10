BUFFALO, NY-Three buildings on UB's South campus were evacuated due to a gas leak Friday afternoon.

The college's Alert system says the leak, now contained, was caused by a lawn mower striking a pipe near the Biomedical Research Building. Gas has been turned off in the area.

In addition to the Research building, the Biomedical Education building and Farber Hall were evacuated until the Buffalo Fire Department could make the rounds to determine the buildings were safe to return to.

