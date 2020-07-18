Buffalo's Walk to End Colon Cancer goes virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic

The virtual event on Saturday, July 18 is a way to raise money and awareness of colorectal cancer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cancer doesn't take a break during a public health crisis, but fortunately, neither do the events which raise money and awareness for the disease.

The Walk to End Colon Cancer will continue despite the pandemic, albeit in a virtual fashion to keep in line with health and safety guidelines.

Money from the event will go toward treatment and screening programs and research.

"With my Buffalo pride, I want to see Buffalo knock it out of the park [with fundraising] and show other cities what we are made of. Funds from this walk, while it goes to a national effort, some of those funds also stay locally for our colon cancer advocacy and screening partners," said Kevin Hays, a colon cancer patient and awareness advocate.

Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in the United States among men and women combined, but it's also highly treatable if caught in the early stages.

According to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, the disease develops with few, if any, symptoms.

Symptoms may include: a change in bowel habits, persistent abdominal discomfort, rectal bleeding, weakness or fatigue, and unexplained weight loss.