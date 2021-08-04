Buffalo's Tool Library announces spring service days during Earth Month, summer 2021

The Tool Library is looking for volunteers to help spruce up the community during several service events in April, May and June.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Tool Library is looking to put volunteers to work during 10 service events this spring and summer to spruce up Buffalo neighborhoods.

The spring schedule includes street and park cleanups, as well as projects to plant flower beds and build raised beds in the University Heights and Kensington-Bailey neighborhoods.

Volunteers must follow health and safety guidelines, including mask wearing and social distancing.

The first project — Main Street cleanup — is taking place Saturday, April 10 at 10 a.m. It will begin at The Tool Library, 5 W. Northrup Place in Buffalo.

Click here to view a list of the other spring service days and to register to attend any of the events.

If you don't want to buy tools for use at home, you can just borrow them.

🚨EXTENDED HOURS ALERT!🚨



We're now open from 10am until 4pm on Saturdays because of some super cool Tooligans. 😎🤙



So stop in and start borrowing all you weekend warriors! 🛠️ @ The Tool Library https://t.co/H1hTs2zdUT — The Tool Library (@TheToolLibrary) March 20, 2021

The Tool Library has more than 3,700 tools and pieces of equipment to choose from — from hammers and screwdrivers to power washers and lawnmowers.