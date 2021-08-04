Buffalo's Tool Library announces spring service days during Earth Month, summer 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Tool Library is looking to put volunteers to work during 10 service events this spring and summer to spruce up Buffalo neighborhoods.
The spring schedule includes street and park cleanups, as well as projects to plant flower beds and build raised beds in the University Heights and Kensington-Bailey neighborhoods.
Volunteers must follow health and safety guidelines, including mask wearing and social distancing.
The first project — Main Street cleanup — is taking place Saturday, April 10 at 10 a.m. It will begin at The Tool Library, 5 W. Northrup Place in Buffalo.
Click here to view a list of the other spring service days and to register to attend any of the events.
If you don't want to buy tools for use at home, you can just borrow them.
The Tool Library has more than 3,700 tools and pieces of equipment to choose from — from hammers and screwdrivers to power washers and lawnmowers.
The $20 annual membership allows you to borrow five tools for a week at a time. Block clubs and neighborhood organizations can borrow up to 25 tools at a time for just $50 a year.