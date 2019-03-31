When two Buffalo Police officers started singing inside a downtown Buffalo restaurant, a worker was recording video. The video featuring officers Armonde "Moe" Badger and Michael Norwood Jr. went viral.

It wasn't long before both officers were getting inbox messages on Facebook from "The Ellen Show" producers.

"They did an interview with us via Skype, then they said we want you to come on the show," said Badger, who said he's been singing for many years and thought that career ended when he became a police officer.

Norwood calls himself a "shower singer" because he was shy. However, he was encouraged by Officer Badger to sing, and and now they are affectionately known as "the singing cops."

Both officers work off-duty in the Buffalo Public Schools. Badger and Norwood are often inside the hallways of MST Seneca and East High Schools.

It's more than singing for the officers. They along with Buffalo Police Lieutenant Todd McAlister started the C.O.P.S.S. (children overcoming police stereotypes through sports) program.

"We want to break down barriers between police and community," Norwood said.

The Buffalo Police officers will appear on the Ellen Show at 4 p.m. Monday on WGRZ-TV Channel 2 in Buffalo.

A special viewing party will be held at the Oakk Room, 1435 Main Street, in Buffalo.

