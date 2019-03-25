The New York State Historic Preservation Board recommended on Monday adding 17 locations to the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

Of those 17 recommended locations, three are in Western New York. They are Buffalo Public School #51, First Presbyterian Church and the Lewiston Village Cemetery, and the Seneca Plumbing and Heating Company building in Buffalo.

Governor Cuomo says being placed on the historic registers can help property owners revitalize buildings by making them eligible for public preservation grants and tax credits.

The recommendations now need to be approved by the state historic preservation officer before the locations are officially added to the registers.