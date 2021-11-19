Buffalo's paving season comes to end

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday marked the final day of Buffalo's paving season.
The Buffalo Department of Public Works says it was able to pave more than 140 streets this year, with $12 million spent on paving residential and main roads.
The city says this month's weather also helped them get to a few more streets than expected.
"What I'm thankful for, at least partially this year, the milder November that we've had so far helped us to extend the paving season just a little bit longer and get a few extra streets," according to Michael Finn, the Buffalo commissioner of public works.
"Typically we're stopping paving around Halloween, but this year was a little more advantageous, so we extended the season and we're finishing up today here on Linden."
Any streets from this year's paving list that weren't completed will be moved to next year's list.