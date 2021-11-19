Buffalo's paving season comes to end

The Buffalo Department of Public Works says it was able to pave more than 140 streets this year, with $12 million spent on paving residential and main roads.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday marked the final day of Buffalo's paving season.

The Buffalo Department of Public Works says it was able to pave more than 140 streets this year, with $12 million spent on paving residential and main roads.

The city says this month's weather also helped them get to a few more streets than expected.

"What I'm thankful for, at least partially this year, the milder November that we've had so far helped us to extend the paving season just a little bit longer and get a few extra streets," according to Michael Finn, the Buffalo commissioner of public works.

"Typically we're stopping paving around Halloween, but this year was a little more advantageous, so we extended the season and we're finishing up today here on Linden."