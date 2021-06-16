Buffalo's 'Operation Clean Sweep' season kicks off in the Masten District

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Improving the quality of life for Buffalo residents is the driving force behind the city's annual 'Operation Clean Sweep'.
The initiative brings together city, state, and federal resources to eliminate blight, reduce crime and provide needed social services.
New this year is a data collection system to gather information on the impact of the program which will eventually be studied and shared with fellow cities and global partners.
Wednesday's Clean Sweep is taking place in the Masten District. The city plans at least 30 more sweeps and mini-sweeps in 2021 in dozens of Buffalo's most vulnerable neighborhoods.