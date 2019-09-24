BUFFALO, N.Y. — 'Metamorphosis #5' is massive and almost ready for all the world to see.

Officials with the Albright-Knox Art Gallery Tuesday morning unveiled Buffalo's newest and largest mural to date.

The brightly colored series of arrows is the latest in a series artist Tavar Zawacki has painted in different parts of the country, including Miami. He says the upward-facing arrows are meant to depict the resurgence currently underway in the Queen City.

Zawacki has been in Buffalo for the past two weeks working on the mural and expects to finish it on Friday.

The mural is located in the 1600 block of Main St. near Masten Ave.

For more public art projects around the area, check out the complete Guide 2 Public Art in Buffalo and WNY compiled by 2 On Your Side digital producer Tommy Gallagher.

