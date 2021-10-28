Buffalo's Materion has sent products all over — even to Mars

A local company whose products went to Mars earlier this year is on another mission — growth.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local company whose products went to Mars earlier this year is on another mission — growth.

Materion Corp. (NYSE: MTRN), which provided optical filters for NASA’s 2020 mission to Mars via the Perseverance Rover, also makes a component that goes into the assembly of vehicle chips, for which demand has increased exponentially.

“It’s a cover, a half-square-inch lid that seals that integrated circuit,” said Materion’s Buffalo plant manager, Mark Devillier. “There are other appliances that use those chips too. The demand has gone up around the world.”