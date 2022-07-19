Buffalo's Materion Corp. played role in success of James Webb Telescope

BUFFALO, N.Y. — By now, most have seen the awe-inspiring images of space from the James Webb Telescope, but many don’t know a local company played a big role in this space exploration mission.

"These are highly sophisticated solar panels that deliver more electricity over a smaller surface area,” said Jim Paloucek, product manager for Materion. “They needed a material they could put in space that will last a long time and in harsh conditions. That’s one of the reasons why they picked gold. Everything has to be done to a pretty stringent set of specifications, and we’re a market leader for this."