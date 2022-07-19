Buffalo's Materion Corp. played role in success of James Webb Telescope

BUFFALO, N.Y. — By now, most have seen the awe-inspiring images of space from the James Webb Telescope, but many don’t know a local company played a big role in this space exploration mission.
Materion Corp. (NYSE:MTRN), on Main Street near Hertel Avenue, made the precious metals materials for the solar panels that powered the telescope, which launched in December.
"These are highly sophisticated solar panels that deliver more electricity over a smaller surface area,” said Jim Paloucek, product manager for Materion. “They needed a material they could put in space that will last a long time and in harsh conditions. That’s one of the reasons why they picked gold. Everything has to be done to a pretty stringent set of specifications, and we’re a market leader for this."
