BUFFALO, N.Y. — Though they'd been holding out hope, organizers of Buffalo's Dyngus Day celebration now concede their events, including a parade to which thousands traditionally attend, will have to be postponed.

Dyngus Day is a Polish celebration, traditionally held on the day after Easter and marks the end of the more solemn Lenten season and the arrival of Spring with revelry.

"We need to know when to listen," said Eddy Dobosiewicz, President of Dyngus Day Buffalo, referring to the mandates enacted against large crowds in hopes of curbing the spread of COVID-19.

With an earlier plan to postpone till May 3rd, which is Constitution Day in Poland, also looking unlikely....the idea now is to plan for Dyngus Day, replete with parade, "as soon as possible" once prohibitions on large crowds are lifted.

Dobosiewicz says that would be as perfect of a time as any to hold it.

"Dyngus Day is all about re-birth. It's all about starting over and that is the spirit of Dyngus Day. So whatever that day may be, what better way would there be to celebrate birth and renewal after this ordeal we're going through than Dyngus Day?"

According to Dobosiewicz, when the day finally arrives, it will be a bigger Dyngus Day than ever seen before.

You can bet your last pierogi on it.

