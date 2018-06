A pioneer in the city of Buffalo's legal community has died. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced on Twitter Tuesday evening that Barbara Merriweather Sims died.

My statement on the passing of Hon. Barbara Merriweather Sims. pic.twitter.com/dbzjrzKnSe — Byron W. Brown (@MayorByronBrown) June 13, 2018

Some of Merriweather Sims accomplishments include:

First African American woman to graduate from UB Law School

First African American woman to serve as Erie County Assistant District Attorney

First African American Buffalo City Court Judge

No word on funeral arrangements at this time.

© 2018 WGRZ