Buffalo's East Side commercial district gets state funding for expansions and repairs

Twenty-two property owners within four targeted districts will share $1 million for both exterior and interior repairs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nearly two dozen commercial property owners are getting a badly needed economic shot in the arm courtesy of New York State.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced each will receive up to $50,000 each to make interior and/or exterior improvements to their businesses. The funding is part of the first round of grants being made through the East Side District Program.

Empire State Development Acting Commissioner, and President & CEO-designate Eric Gertler said, "This funding couldn't come at a better time for these property and business owners who are dealing with the pandemic's financial fallout. Through the preservation of historic buildings and funding of capital improvements in four key East Side commercial corridors, the program will continue to expand opportunities for growth."

The money will be used for things like new signage, lighting, exterior painting and facade work, as well as new entryways and doors.