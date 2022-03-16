Buffalo's Dyngus Day parade returns for 2022

The traditional day after Easter celebration will take place Monday, April 18 through Buffalo's Historic Polonia District.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get your squirt guns and pussy willows ready. Buffalo's Dyngus Day parade is back for 2022.

The springtime march through Buffalo's historic Polonia district will take place the day after Easter, Monday, April 18 at 5 p.m.

After taking two years off due to the pandemic, the parade route will change this year to accommodate the event's growing popularity. Organizers say it will allow much more room for some of the more elaborate floats in addition to ensuring the safety of everyone involved.

Dyngus Day is an ancient Polish tradition marking the end of Lenten restrictions and sacrifices.

Besides the parade, several 'official festival' venues will offer traditional live entertainment, Polish food, and plenty of polka dancing. Those taking part include Corpus Christi Church, Polish Cadets, Potts Banquet Hall, and Pubski Pub.

“Remember the whole meaning behind Dyngus Day, after all, is one of Resurrection and starting over” according to festival founder Eddy Dobosiewicz “It appears that the spirit of Dyngus will soon be sweeping the entire world as we take back our God-given freedoms and get on with our lives. We look forward to a celebration that will clearly demonstrate the persevering spirit of Polonia and our entire community with the true meaning of Dyngus. It’s why the people of Western New York know that Dyngus is more than just a day, it’s a state of mind”.