Buffalo's Charles Drew Science Magnet School and the Buffalo Museum of Science on lockdown

Students are now being released from the building to waiting parents.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Charles R. Drew Science Magnet School is currently in lockdown with students inside, according to a spokesperson from the Buffalo Public School District.

A Buffalo Police source tells 2 On Your side that officers and K9 units are searching the building for a possible weapon reported in by a student.

The school is part of the Buffalo Museum of Science building in Martin Luther King Park.

Chaotic scene at Drew Science Magnet School with police on scene with report of gun seen in school. Parents also upset for some reason. Some students being kept in school on lockdown. Waiting for more information on exactly what is happening. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/wpN0Dq00p1 — Ron Plants WGRZ (@RonWGRZ) July 22, 2021

A spokesperson for the museum says guests inside right now are free to move around the building, but no one is allowed in or out of the building right now.

There are some parents gathering outside the school. Around 1:45 p.m., students started to be released to the waiting parents.