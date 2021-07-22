Buffalo's Charles Drew Science Magnet School and the Buffalo Museum of Science on lockdown

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Charles R. Drew Science Magnet School is currently in lockdown with students inside, according to a spokesperson from the Buffalo Public School District.
A Buffalo Police source tells 2 On Your side that officers and K9 units are searching the building for a possible weapon reported in by a student.
The school is part of the Buffalo Museum of Science building in Martin Luther King Park.
A spokesperson for the museum says guests inside right now are free to move around the building, but no one is allowed in or out of the building right now.
There are some parents gathering outside the school. Around 1:45 p.m., students started to be released to the waiting parents.
Buffalo Police tell 2 On Your Side that they will give an update at 2 p.m.