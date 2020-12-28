Buffalo's Central Library reopening to the public Monday

The library building has been closed since November 20th.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the first time since November, the downtown Central Library will reopen its building to the public.

The doors to the library will open at 9:00 a.m. Monday, December 28th. All patrons are asked to social distance and wear masks while inside the library. They are also asking people to limit the visits to two hours, and avoid eating or drinking inside the library. As they have throughout the pandemic, the library says they will continue to offer curbside and walkup services. The hours will be slightly different this week due to the New Year holiday.

Monday, Dec. 28- Wednesday, Dec. 30-- 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 31-- 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 1 -- CLOSED

Saturday, Jan. 2-- 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

This reopening does not include all libraries in the county, many locations are still operating virtually or through curbside pick- up. Here's a list of all the openings and hours.

In a statement by Mary Jean Jakubowski, the library system's director, she says the libraries throughout the county remain committed to offering resources to everyone in Erie County. She also thanked all the staff members who were able to provide online, virtual or curbside services throughout the pandemic.

For those who rely on the free, high-speed internet the libraries provide, you can access wifi around most of their buildings; however, you are encouraged to maintain social distance while doing so. The network/SSID is BECPL2 and password is librarywifi.