Buffalo's Best Kielbasa contest is back

After a two-year break due to the pandemic, the search for the best homemade sausage in WNY returns.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Do you make a killer kielbasa? If the answer is yes, applications are now available for Buffalo's Best Kielbasa contest.

After taking a two-year break due to the pandemic, the search for the best homemade sausage returns April 16 at Noon at Flying Bison Brewing Company.

There are five categories to enter:

Fresh Traditional

Smoked Traditional

Fresh Holiday (w. marjoram)

Smoked Holiday (w. marjoram)

Non-Traditional

Judges will pick the best in each category. Winners receive a prize package and all entrants will receive a pair of tickets for the Pils, Pierogi & Polka event at Flying Bison.

"I am lucky to have travelled to Poland four times and experienced the food , culture, beer and most importantly, the welcome of the Polish people. The Polonia experience here in Buffalo does the Homeland proud,” co-organizer Tim Herzog of Flying Bison said. “To be part of Dyngus Day festivities here at Flying Bison brings fun that helps shake off the gray and cold of winter."

Applications are available by email or going by to the Buffalo Best Kielbasa Facebook page. Applications are due April 8.