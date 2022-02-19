Buffalonians with family in Ukraine share how relatives are preparing for any Russian attack

'Ordinary citizens are being taught how to shoot, how to evacuate injured people, and safety protocols,' said Andrew Kulyk, a Buffalo native with family in Ukraine.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo native Andrew Kulyk has extended family in Ukraine. It's why he's worried for them and for the entire country amidst the threat of war.

"Everything that is going on in the Donbass region of Ukraine, which is the eastern end of the Ukraine that has been commandeered by the separatists, is all about a playbook of provocation," Kulyk said.

"They are causing us problems and consternation so we have to invade."

Russia has amassed 150,000 troops at Ukraine's border. A blame game of aggression has been playing out daily.

This week, a bomb was set off in the eastern part of the country, pro-Russia media blamed Ukrainians for the violence.







Then just a day later, a humanitarian convoy was attacked heading into the country, which U.S. intelligence says Russia was behind.

"The world is watching, and I don't think they're fooling anyone," Maria Podebryi said.

Podebryi moved from Ukraine to Buffalo in 1991, but she still has a lot of family there.

"They're telling me that they are packing up emergency supply suitcases in case there should be an air attack or a full onslaught of war," she said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is now requesting a meeting with Vladimir Putin to try to resolve things peacefully.

Meanwhile, President Biden says he's "convinced" Putin has already decided to invade Ukraine's capital. If Russia decides to do so, Kulyk says Ukrainians aren't going to surrender.

"There is a definite sense of defiance. 'We're going to fight,'" Kulyk said. "Ordinary citizens are being taught how to shoot, how to evacuate injured people, and safety protocols."

Despite the threat, Kulyk says his family remains hopeful there will be no war.

Podebryi hopes Ukraine's allies could be enough to stop whatever could be coming and prevent people like her family from eventually having to seek refuge in nearby countries.

"There's certainly still going to be a lot of innocent blood spilled, but Ukrainians have a lot of respect and confidence in the Western world in that they will not allow this to happen," Podebryi said.