Buffalonians remember Mark Gress, the man behind the Nine-Eleven Tavern

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo is known for our wings. One South Buffalo man is known for his devotion to serving that beloved staple, with his special recipe, day-in and day-out for forty years.

Mark Gress was the man behind Nine-Eleven Tavern, a workingman's tavern in South Buffalo. Since 1981, the tavern has been catering to South Buffalo's blue-collar workers looking for a drink and a good plate of wings after a long day at work. Gress passed away on August 16.

Nine-Eleven has been an iconic part of Buffalo's wing culture and last year was designated as "People's Choice" on the Buffalo Wing Trail.

Gress was known for making every plate of wings himself, and on the days he wasn't there, the tavern wasn't open. His recipe was a secret he carefully guarded, according to Visit Buffalo Niagara.

This week, Buffalonians have been remembering the hardworking man Gress was and the business he built over four decades.

From one wing family to another, our thoughts are with Nine-Eleven Tavern during this time ❤️🍗 https://t.co/lna6yboXIw — Elmos Bar (@bar_elmos) August 19, 2020

I just learned that the owner/cook of Nine-Eleven Tavern passed away a few days ago.



As many of you follow my wing exploits know, Nine-Eleven is literally at the top of my wing rankings.



R.I.P Mr. Mark Gress. That sucks :( — Patrick Moran (@PatMoranTweets) August 19, 2020