Buffalonians build bunk beds for kids in need through national group

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sleeping should mean crawling into a warm, soft, safe bed. But, for many American families, a bed isn't easy to come by.

It's estimated that as many as 10,000 children in Buffalo don't have a bed to sleep in at night, according to the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

This Saturday, Buffalonians are getting together to help a few more local families have a place to sleep peacefully at night.

At the Eastern Hills Mall, the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is hosting a bed building event. The organization uses 100 percent of donations to build and deliver beds, and volunteers come together to craft bunk and single twin beds.

The Bunks Across America event goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and volunteers have to sign up in shifts ahead of time. At least 20 beds are expected to be built during the event, as part of a national effort to build 7,000 beds nationally.

For more information about Sleep in Heavenly Peace, to donate, find a bed building event, or to request a bed, click here. Beds are built by hand, and delivered with a frame, mattress, pillow and new bedding.